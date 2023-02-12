The government is considering using post offices to stockpile emergency supplies such as food, water and bedding, with an eye to delivering them to evacuation areas in the event of disasters, government sources said.

Under the plan, local governments will use post offices as storage bases and their vehicles will deliver the supplies to where they are needed, the sources said.

Among some 24,000 post offices in Japan, one in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, concluded an agreement with a local government in 2021 to use its delivery network to transport supplies to evacuation centers and other locations.