Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said the Subic and Clark military bases are not among the new sites approved under a bilateral defense pact with the United States.

“We do not have any plans for that right now,” Marcos said in an exclusive interview in Tokyo on Friday. “The two (former) American bases are Subic and Clark, they’re not included in the proposed bases” under the pact that allows U.S. forces to use military bases in the Southeast Asian country.

Manila and Washington agreed to the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement in 2014, allowing the U.S. military to use areas in the Southeast Asian country to enhance interoperability in responding to crises such as those concerning the South China Sea.