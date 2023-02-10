Japan aims to receive a record number of foreign visitors in 2025, a draft of the government’s revised tourism plan has showed, with inbound tourism seeing a steady recovery since the country significantly eased border measures last October.

The plan covering fiscal 2023 to 2025 also aims to increase per person spending to ¥200,000 ($1,500), up around 25% from 2019 levels, and see a 10% increase in the number of overnight stays in regional areas by foreign visitors.

The ambitious goals come as the government expects a recovery in demand for international air travel and for upcoming international events to be held in Japan, such as the Expo 2025 in Osaka, to boost visitor numbers.