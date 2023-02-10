Japan aims to receive a record number of foreign visitors in 2025, a draft of the government’s revised tourism plan has showed, with inbound tourism seeing a steady recovery since the country significantly eased border measures last October.
The plan covering fiscal 2023 to 2025 also aims to increase per person spending to ¥200,000 ($1,500), up around 25% from 2019 levels, and see a 10% increase in the number of overnight stays in regional areas by foreign visitors.
The ambitious goals come as the government expects a recovery in demand for international air travel and for upcoming international events to be held in Japan, such as the Expo 2025 in Osaka, to boost visitor numbers.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.