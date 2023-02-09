The head of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan’s ruling party, met with the U.S. special envoy on sexual minorities on Wednesday and agreed that Japan should enact a law promoting a better understanding of the LGBT community before the Group of Seven summit in May in Hiroshima.

Komeito party leader Natsuo Yamaguchi said it is important to raise awareness that discrimination cannot be tolerated during his meeting with Jessica Stern, the U.S. special envoy to advance the human rights of sexual minorities, according to a lawmaker who attended the session.

Komeito’s partner, the Liberal Democratic Party, is led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who recently fired a close aide for making discriminatory remarks against LGBT people.