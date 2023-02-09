Japan’s ruling-party members see the possibility of division within the party if Prime Minister Fumio Kishida chooses Hirohide Yamaguchi as the next Bank of Japan governor.

With the nomination of Haruhiko Kuroda’s successor likely to come next week, several Liberal Democratic Party members said there will be opposition within the party if Kishida chooses former BOJ Deputy Governor Yamaguchi. They spoke on condition of anonymity.

The yen fluctuated against the dollar following the report, as did the benchmark index of stocks in Japan. The currency swings have been attributed to trading algorithms acting on keyword triggers, according to Asia-based FX traders.