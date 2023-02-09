  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida risks creating division within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party with his choice of Bank of Japan governor, some party members have said. | AFP-JIJI
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida risks creating division within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party with his choice of Bank of Japan governor, some party members have said. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Japan’s ruling-party members see the possibility of division within the party if Prime Minister Fumio Kishida chooses Hirohide Yamaguchi as the next Bank of Japan governor.

With the nomination of Haruhiko Kuroda’s successor likely to come next week, several Liberal Democratic Party members said there will be opposition within the party if Kishida chooses former BOJ Deputy Governor Yamaguchi. They spoke on condition of anonymity.

The yen fluctuated against the dollar following the report, as did the benchmark index of stocks in Japan. The currency swings have been attributed to trading algorithms acting on keyword triggers, according to Asia-based FX traders.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED