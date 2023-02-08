The Nagasaki Prefectural Government said Tuesday it will not appeal a court ruling ordering it to compensate an American woman for sexual harassment while she was an assistant language teacher at a high school in the prefecture.

The prefectural government decided to comply with the Nagasaki District Court’s decision last month to award Hannah Martin ¥500,000 in damages since the court recognized that prefectural authorities had acted appropriately once the incidents came to light.

Martin, who is in her 20s, said she suffered mental anguish due to sexual harassment by a vice principal and an assistant language teacher in separate incidents in 2016 and 2018. She has also decided not to appeal, her lawyer said Tuesday, which was the deadline for filing a challenge to the ruling.