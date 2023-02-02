Honda said Thursday it will start selling its next-generation hydrogen fuel cell systems for cars and other products in the mid-2020s, initially targeting 2,000 units per year and ramping up to 60,000 in 2030, to meet its goal of reducing carbon emissions.

The manufacturer, seeking to expand the take-up of zero-emission hydrogen, said it hopes to sell “a few hundred thousand” units of the system, jointly developed with General Motors, annually by the second half of the 2030s.

Hydrogen fuel cells, which produce electricity through a chemical reaction between oxygen and hydrogen without any carbon dioxide emissions, are touted as a solution to tackle global warming, although the requirement to build hydrogen refueling infrastructure remains a challenge.