The operator of Japan’s largest airline, ANA Holdings, raised its full-year profit forecast as travel demand recovers following the easing of COVID-19 border curbs.

ANA now expects operating profit to reach ¥95 billion ($739 million) in the year through March, up from a previous estimate of ¥65 billion. The consensus forecast by 13 analysts polled by Refinitiv was for full-year profit of ¥79.3 billion.

The company reported operating profit of ¥99 billion in the nine months through December, compared to a loss of ¥116 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement.