South Korea and Japan made scant progress in discussions on resolving a long-standing wartime labor issue in a meeting of their senior diplomats, a South Korean official said Monday.

Seo Min-jung, director-general of the South Korean Foreign Ministry’s Asia and Pacific Affairs Bureau, discussed the issue of wartime labor compensation for Korean workers with her Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, in the meeting in Seoul, among other issues.

“As we discussed a broad range of topics, there was progress in some parts, but regarding the issues that many would be interested in, I would say we kind of fell short of making progress,” a Foreign Ministry official told reporters after the meeting.