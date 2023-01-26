Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday struck a cautious tone about legally recognizing same-sex marriage in line with other Group of Seven countries that have already adopted the practice.

“We need to be extremely careful in considering the matter as it could affect the structure of family life in Japan,” Kishida said at a parliamentary session, although several lawsuits have been filed across the nation by same-sex couples.

Japan has not acknowledged same-sex marriage, as many members of the conservative Liberal Democratic Party, led by Kishida, have opposed the concept, emphasizing the country’s traditional values, such as the role of women in giving birth and raising children.