    A team from Nara Prefecture examine the dakō iron sword found in the Tomio Maruyama burial mound. | NARA CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION / KYODO

Nara – The largest bronze mirror and largest dakō iron sword in Japan were discovered at a late-fourth century tomb mound in the city of Nara, its board of education and an archeological institute that supported the excavation said Wednesday.

The two items found at the Tomio Maruyama Tumulus last November can be classified as national treasures, experts say, with the discovery of the shield-shaped mirror being the first of its kind.

The 2.3-meter sword with its meandering blade is also the largest iron sword made in that period in East Asia.

