Toyota Motor has promoted Lexus President Koji Sato, 53, as chief executive officer to replace Akio Toyoda, the grandson of the Japanese carmaker’s founder who will become chairman.

Toyoda, 66, became CEO in 2009 and oversaw the company’s rise to become the world’s No. 1 automaker. The firm announced Thursday that Toyoda will step down as president and chief executive to become chairman from April 1. Representative director Takeshi Uchiyamada will drop his chairman title.

Sato will lead Toyota at a time when the twin forces of electrification and automation are sweeping through the global auto industry. He will inherit Toyoda’s strategy of investing in battery-based electric vehicles, hybrid technology, hydrogen-powered cars and legacy combustion legacy vehicles. During Toyoda's time, the carmaker came under fire from environmental investors and groups for what they said was a reluctance to embrace electric vehicles.