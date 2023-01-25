Chris Hipkins, who became New Zealand’s new prime minister on Wednesday, built a reputation for competence in tackling COVID-19, though he acknowledges some mistakes in handling the pandemic and faces a tough battle to retain power in an October general election.

Known as “Chippy,” the former COVID-19 minister is a close ally of Jacinda Ardern, who shocked the nation last week by announcing she was resigning.

Hipkins, 44, who succeeded Ardern as Labour leader on Sunday after no other candidates emerged, now faces a stern test upon taking power, with Labour trailing the opposition in opinion polls and the country expected to fall into recession next quarter before a general election on Oct. 14.