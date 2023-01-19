In an emotional address, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she will not be seeking reelection in a shock announcement on Thursday.

Ardern, who called the leadership job “the greatest role of my life,” said she no longer had “enough in the tank” to do the role justice.

She will resign her position by Feb. 7 after serving for 5½ years, ahead of New Zealand’s Oct 14. election. Ardern will remain a member of parliament until April to avoid a by-election in her Mount Albert electorate.