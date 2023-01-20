The Japanese government resubmitted a gold and silver mine complex on Sado Island for the UNESCO World Heritage list after amending flaws indicated by the organization from a previous application, the culture minister said Friday, against the wishes of South Korea.

The mine complex in Niigata Prefecture was one of the world’s largest producers of gold in the 17th century, but has been a cause of tension with South Korea as it claims the site is linked to wartime forced labor of Koreans. The announcement was met with protests from the South Korean government.

“(The mines) have cultural worth, as they demonstrate the use of industrial technology and production systems through the creation of traditional handicrafts until the Edo Period (1603-1868),” Keiko Nagaoka, the minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology, said during a news conference.