China’s economy slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID-19 curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year.

Gross domestic product grew 2.9% in October-December from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday, slower than the third-quarter’s 3.9% pace. The rate still exceeded the second quarter’s 0.4% expansion and market expectations of a 1.8% gain.

On a quarterly basis, GDP came in at 0.0% in the fourth quarter, compared with growth of 3.9% in July-September.