Pharmaceutical firm Eisai said on Monday that it and U.S. firm Biogen had applied to the health ministry for approval of an Alzheimer’s drug that could become the first available in Japan that both treats the disease’s cause and slows symptom progression.

The two companies hope to gain approval by the end of the year following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision earlier in the month to grant it fast-track approval.

Branded lecanemab, the new drug, co-developed by Eisai and Biogen, is for early-stage treatment of the disease. The drug removes a type of protein called amyloid beta, which is considered the cause of the disease.