A number of evacuee Ukrainian university students in Japan have taken on internships creating subtitles in their native language for Japanese anime, with some hoping the experience will help them find work in the country after graduating.

Having studied Japanese in Ukraine before fleeing the country following Russia’s February invasion, 22 students were taken in as interns in August by the Tokyo-based Japan Visualmedia Translation Academy, and have made Ukrainian subtitles for animated films such as “Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro.”

Now studying at the Japan University of Economics in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, the students had to think of ways to translate plain dialogue as well as more complicated Japanese expressions into similar sayings in Ukrainian.