  • The Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Marine Corps conduct a joint drill simulating the defense of remote islands at a training area in Hokkaido on Oct. 10. | KYODO
    The Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Marine Corps conduct a joint drill simulating the defense of remote islands at a training area in Hokkaido on Oct. 10. | KYODO

  • Kyodo, Reuters

  • SHARE

The United States will set up a rapid reaction unit of the Marine Corps in Okinawa Prefecture for the defense of remote islands in southwestern Japan, Japanese and U.S. diplomatic sources said Monday.

A Marine Littoral Regiment, or MLR, will be established within a few years as part of realignment of the Marine Corps in the prefecture, according to the sources, amid China’s intensifying military activities in the East China Sea.

The U.S. government has already informed Japan’s government about the plan. The reorganization will be announced during a “two-plus-two” security meeting in Washington on Jan. 11, the sources said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW