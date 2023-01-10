The United States will set up a rapid reaction unit of the Marine Corps in Okinawa Prefecture for the defense of remote islands in southwestern Japan, Japanese and U.S. diplomatic sources said Monday.

A Marine Littoral Regiment, or MLR, will be established within a few years as part of realignment of the Marine Corps in the prefecture, according to the sources, amid China’s intensifying military activities in the East China Sea.

The U.S. government has already informed Japan’s government about the plan. The reorganization will be announced during a “two-plus-two” security meeting in Washington on Jan. 11, the sources said.