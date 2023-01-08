Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has embarked on a mission to take “unprecedented measures” to combat the country’s low birthrate, vowing earlier this month to unveil a general framework by June, based on the premise of doubling the budget for children’s policies.

This plan, however, has sparked controversy within the ruling bloc, as questions remain over how the government will secure the needed financial resources, with one Liberal Democratic Party heavyweight close to the prime minister mentioning the contentious idea of a consumption tax hike.

Such a move could spell more trouble for Kishida, who last month faced a backlash from party members after bringing up the possibility of tax hikes to boost defense spending within the next several years.