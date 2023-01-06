The Japanese operator of McDonald’s restaurants announced its third price hike in less than a year on Friday in the latest sign of compounding inflationary pressures on the nation’s consumers.

McDonald’s Holdings Company Japan said it would raise prices on about 80% of its menu from Jan. 16, citing currency fluctuations as well as surging costs for materials, labor, transportation and energy.

The hikes follow previous increases in March and September last year, and come as Japan grapples with inflation and a slide in the yen that has made imported ingredients more expensive.