Japanese households are set to see a second wave of price hikes in February, with prices set to rise for 4,283 food items, Teikoku Databank said Thursday.

Over the first four months of 2023, prices will increase for 7,390 items, up some 60% from a year earlier, according to the credit research company’s survey conducted at the end of 2022, which covered 105 major food-makers.

Price hikes for processed food items, such as frozen foods and fish paste products, accounted for 50% of the total. The share stood at 20% each for beverages, including alcohol, and for seasoning products.