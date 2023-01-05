  • In Japan, Toyota's new car sales in 2022 saw a drop of 12.4% to 1,217,128 units. | REUTERS
    In Japan, Toyota's new car sales in 2022 saw a drop of 12.4% to 1,217,128 units. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

New car sales in Japan dropped 5.6% in 2022 from the previous year to the lowest level in 45 years due to a semiconductor shortage and pandemic-caused supply chain disruptions, data from industry bodies showed Thursday.

A total of 4,201,321 cars including minivehicles with engines of up to 660 cc were sold last year in the country, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Domestic auto sales in 2022 declined for the fourth consecutive year and dropped to their lowest level since 1977 when about 4,190,000 vehicles were sold.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW