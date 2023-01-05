Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group plans to extend its alliance with Jefferies Financial Group to Europe and Asia in a drive to beef up its global investment banking business, its chief executive has said.

“There is no reason to limit our partnership to the United States,” CEO Jun Ohta said in a recent interview.

“We will cooperate anywhere we can,” leveraging Jefferies’ investment banking expertise and SMFG’s huge balance sheet, he said.