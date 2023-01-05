  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's Chief Executive Jun Ohta | REUTERS
    Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's Chief Executive Jun Ohta | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group plans to extend its alliance with Jefferies Financial Group to Europe and Asia in a drive to beef up its global investment banking business, its chief executive has said.

“There is no reason to limit our partnership to the United States,” CEO Jun Ohta said in a recent interview.

“We will cooperate anywhere we can,” leveraging Jefferies’ investment banking expertise and SMFG’s huge balance sheet, he said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW