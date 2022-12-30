South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has expressed his wish for a return to the period when relations with Tokyo were “at their best,” the leader of Japan’s junior ruling party Komeito said Thursday.

Following a meeting with Yoon in Seoul earlier in the day, Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi told reporters that the South Korean president expressed a strong desire to improve bilateral ties, which have been damaged significantly by wartime labor issues.

Komeito is the junior coalition partner of the Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office in October 2021.