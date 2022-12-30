  • Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi (left) and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol meet in Seoul on Thursday. | SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / VIA KYODO
    Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi (left) and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol meet in Seoul on Thursday. | SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Seoul – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has expressed his wish for a return to the period when relations with Tokyo were “at their best,” the leader of Japan’s junior ruling party Komeito said Thursday.

Following a meeting with Yoon in Seoul earlier in the day, Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi told reporters that the South Korean president expressed a strong desire to improve bilateral ties, which have been damaged significantly by wartime labor issues.

Komeito is the junior coalition partner of the Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office in October 2021.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW