The Japanese unit of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Friday it would return its customer assets from February.
FTX Japan is developing a system with which customers can withdraw assets via the website of Liquid Japan, a crypto exchange it bought in February.
“We deeply apologise for the big trouble caused by the prolonged suspension of services for the withdrawal of legal currency as well as crypto assets,” FTX Japan said in a statement.
