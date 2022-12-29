The government is set to offer families relocating from the Tokyo metropolitan area up to ¥1 million ($7,476) per child, up from ¥300,000, as part of efforts to reduce population concentration in the capital.

The increase of up to ¥700,000 per child as a fresh incentive will come on top of the maximum ¥3 million in base financial support already given to relocating families. The new rule will be implemented in the fiscal year starting next April, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

People who reside in the 23 wards of Tokyo that make up the core metropolitan area as well as those who commute there from surrounding areas, including Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, are eligible for the relocation support.