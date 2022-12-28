The Japanese public may continue paying up to around ¥1 billion ($7.5 million) in annual maintenance costs for Tokyo’s National Stadium after its planned partial privatization, the Japan Sports Agency revealed Wednesday.

The liability is outlined under a new policy concerning the prospective private operation of the stadium, which served as the main athletics venue at last year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Previously planned for the second half of 2022, the agency now hopes to commence partial privatization of the stadium from fiscal 2024 under a 30-year arrangement.