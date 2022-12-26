The Defense Ministry said Monday that it dismissed a Maritime Self-Defense Force captain over the alleged leak of a state secret to an outsider in March 2020.

On the same day, a Self-Defense Force criminal investigation unit referred the captain, Takashi Inoue, 54, to prosecutors for allegedly giving the classified information to a former MSDF admiral who had already retired from the force, according to the ministry.

It is the first time that such a breach has come to light since the nation’s secrecy law entered into force in December 2014 to protect defense, diplomacy, public safety and counterterrorism information designated as state secrets.