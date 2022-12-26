  • Maritime Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff Adm. Ryo Sakai bows in apology during a news conference at the Defense Ministry on Monday. | KYODO
    Maritime Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff Adm. Ryo Sakai bows in apology during a news conference at the Defense Ministry on Monday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The Defense Ministry said Monday that it dismissed a Maritime Self-Defense Force captain over the alleged leak of a state secret to an outsider in March 2020.

On the same day, a Self-Defense Force criminal investigation unit referred the captain, Takashi Inoue, 54, to prosecutors for allegedly giving the classified information to a former MSDF admiral who had already retired from the force, according to the ministry.

It is the first time that such a breach has come to light since the nation’s secrecy law entered into force in December 2014 to protect defense, diplomacy, public safety and counterterrorism information designated as state secrets.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW