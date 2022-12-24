The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Friday to a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his citizens that Russia could launch attacks over Christmas and urged them to heed air raid alarms.

The aid measure passed by the Democratic-controlled House, part of a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that won Senate approval a day earlier, will now go to U.S. President Joe Biden for signing into law.

In a tweet thanking Congress and leaders of both parties, Zelenskyy said it was “crucial” that Americans are “side-by-side” with Ukrainians “in this struggle.”