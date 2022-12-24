  • S. Saksan, 5, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia, rests at a cancer care transit home near a hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in August. | REUTERS
  • Reuters

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – Priyantha Kumarasinghe starts his day in the small Sri Lankan town of Maharagama with a breakfast of two biscuits and a small glass of tea, followed by a round of cancer medicines.

The 32-year-old vegetable farmer was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 and started receiving treatment earlier this year just as Sri Lanka’s economy went into free fall.

Amid crippling fuel scarcity and weeks of unrest, Kumarasinghe said he was unable to travel the 155 kilometers between his home and Sri Lanka’s main cancer hospital on the outskirts of the country’s largest city, Colombo, for treatment.

