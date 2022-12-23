A Japanese man in his 40s has died in the Chinese municipality of Chongqing after testing positive for COVID-19, government officials said Friday, as the country grapples with a surge of infections after a major easing of its strict antivirus measures earlier in the month.

The Japanese Consulate General in the southwestern Chinese city confirmed his death on Monday. The male employee of a Japanese company had been quarantining at home.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said earlier in the day at a news conference the Japanese government has been offering support to his family.