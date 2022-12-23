Heavy snow blanketed many parts of Japan on Friday, with some western cities renewing records and the weather agency warning of traffic disruptions, blizzard conditions and high waves.
The Meteorological Agency said it expected the rough weather to continue through Monday, moving from the country’s north and east to the west.
Record snowfall was observed in Shikoku, with Kochi registering 14 centimeters and Tokushima 8 cm in the six hours to 10 a.m.
