The Bank of Japan is likely to allow bond yields to rise further following this week’s surprise move — part of a shift to a tighter monetary policy that will benefit financial firms, according to the chief executive of the nation’s second-biggest brokerage.

Daiwa Securities Group CEO Seiji Nakata called the central bank’s doubling of the cap on 10-year bond yields to 0.5% a “modest change in the direction” of its policy from a decade of aggressive easing. He expects the BOJ to increase the upper limit to 0.75% next year.

“The economic situation has clearly shifted away from deflation,” Nakata, 62, said in an interview.