Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has shocked markets by adjusting the central bank’s yield curve control program and sparking a sharp rise in the yen, just months before he is due to step down.

The BOJ will now allow Japan’s 10-year bond yields to rise to around 0.5%, up from the previous upper limit of 0.25% on their range of movement, according to a policy statement Tuesday.

The central bank kept its target for the yield unchanged at around 0%. It also left its short-term interest rate at -0.1%.