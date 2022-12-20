  • Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda surprised markets Tuesday by adjusting the central bank’s yield curve control program. | JIJI / VIA BLOOMBERG
    Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda surprised markets Tuesday by adjusting the central bank’s yield curve control program. | JIJI / VIA BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has shocked markets by adjusting the central bank’s yield curve control program and sparking a sharp rise in the yen, just months before he is due to step down.

The BOJ will now allow Japan’s 10-year bond yields to rise to around 0.5%, up from the previous upper limit of 0.25% on their range of movement, according to a policy statement Tuesday.

The central bank kept its target for the yield unchanged at around 0%. It also left its short-term interest rate at -0.1%.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW