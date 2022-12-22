Japan approved one of the world’s first blood test kits to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease, paving way for a simpler and speedier diagnosis of the ailment for which a therapy is on the horizon.

Sysmex’s diagnostic product that measures amyloid beta in the blood — an abnormal protein that jams nerve cells in the brain and is a marker of Alzheimer’s — was authorized for use by the health ministry, the Kobe-based firm said in a statement Thursday.

“We plan to prepare for the early introduction of the product to the market, while working toward its coverage by Japanese national health insurance.” Sysmex said in the statement. Japan, with the world’s highest ratio of elderly, has about 6 million people with dementia, according the health ministry. Dementia is a broader category that includes Alzheimer’s.