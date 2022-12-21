Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kentaro Sonoura resigned as a lawmaker on Wednesday after being accused of underreporting political funds, delivering a fresh blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of a string of local elections next spring.

Sonoura voluntarily submitted to questioning by prosecutors after being suspected of underreporting some ¥40 million ($303,000) collected through fundraising parties, sources close to the matter said.

The fifth-term House of Representatives member gave a letter of resignation to Hiroyuki Hosoda, Lower House speaker, earlier in the day after coming under intense pressure due to the allegations.