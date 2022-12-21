Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kentaro Sonoura resigned as a lawmaker on Wednesday after being accused of underreporting political funds, delivering a fresh blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of a string of local elections next spring.
Sonoura voluntarily submitted to questioning by prosecutors after being suspected of underreporting some ¥40 million ($303,000) collected through fundraising parties, sources close to the matter said.
The fifth-term House of Representatives member gave a letter of resignation to Hiroyuki Hosoda, Lower House speaker, earlier in the day after coming under intense pressure due to the allegations.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.