The Bank of Japan’s surprise decision to allow long-term interest rates to move in a wider range will likely raise borrowing rates for households taking out housing loans.

Fixed housing loan rates track movements in Japanese long-term government bond yields. The BOJ on Tuesday widened the trading band for 10-year Japanese government bond yields between minus 0.5% and 0.5%, wider than the previous range of minus 0.25% and 0.25%.

“Each bank tends to decide on which rates should be applied toward the end of a month. So it’s likely that rates applied from January will rise,” said Takashi Shiozawa, an executive at MFS, which operates a service allowing consumers to compare mortgage rates.