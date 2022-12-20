Japan is sounding out major oil refiners about buying Russian ultra light crude from the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project to ensure that the plant can continue to operate smoothly, two sources with direct knowledge of the talks said.

The Sakhalin Island complex, partly owned by Gazprom and Japanese companies, is vital to Japan’s energy security as it accounts for 9% of the country’s liquefied natural gas imports.

The oil, a byproduct at the plant known as Sakhalin Blend, needs to be shipped out regularly for production to continue, the sources said.