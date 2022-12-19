China’s top leaders have said they will focus on boosting the economy next year, hinting at business-friendly policies, further support for the property market while likely scaling back fiscal stimulus.

After three years of strict “zero-COVID” restrictions, a crackdown on financial risk in the property market and targeting excessive growth of internet platform companies, leader Xi Jinping now appears to be loosening the reins.

At a two-day Central Economic Work Conference that wrapped up on Friday, Xi and other senior officials pledged to revive consumption and support the private sector, a marked shift from recent years.