As companies ramp up their action on climate change, they need to be approaching it as part of one larger “nature” problem by also factoring in issues such as deforestation and biodiversity.

That was one of the underlying messages that Thomas Maddox, global director of forests and land at environmental disclosure body CDP, stressed in a recent interview.

While deforestation has worked its way up the corporate agenda, driven in part by shocking images of a burning Amazon and growing concerns over the production of palm oil, companies may still be tempted to treat their responsibilities on climate and forests as separate issues.