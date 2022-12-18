  • A cleared forest area under development for palm oil plantations in the Kapuas Hulu district of Indonesia's West Kalimantan province in July 2010. Loss of tropical forests remained high in 2021, with 11.1 million hectares of tree cover lost globally. | REUTERS
    
As companies ramp up their action on climate change, they need to be approaching it as part of one larger “nature” problem by also factoring in issues such as deforestation and biodiversity.

That was one of the underlying messages that Thomas Maddox, global director of forests and land at environmental disclosure body CDP, stressed in a recent interview.

While deforestation has worked its way up the corporate agenda, driven in part by shocking images of a burning Amazon and growing concerns over the production of palm oil, companies may still be tempted to treat their responsibilities on climate and forests as separate issues.

