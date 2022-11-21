Japanese companies are facing increasing calls for eliminating human rights violations and giving adequate consideration to environmental protection when building and operating supply chains, ranging from the procurement of raw materials to the manufacture and sale of products.
Palm oil, derived from oil palms grown in tropical areas, is an inexpensive raw material most widely used for processed foods such as bread, confectionery and margarine, as well as daily necessities, detergents, shampoos and cosmetics. Indonesia and Malaysia are the main producers of palm oil.
