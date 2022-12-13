Shionogi said Tuesday that the Japanese government agreed to purchase an additional 1 million doses of its oral treatment for COVID-19.

Shionogi previously agreed to sell a million doses of the drug, a protease inhibitor known as ensitrelvir and commercially as Xocova, to the government pending approval. The added supply agreement comes at a time when Japan is dealing with an eighth wave of COVID-19 infections.

Regulators granted emergency approval for Xocova last month. They had previously postponed approval saying they wanted to see more data on its effectiveness and amid concerns that the drug could pose a risk to pregnancies, based on results from animal studies.