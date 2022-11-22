  • Shionogi & Co.'s pharmaceutical research center in Osaka Prefecture. The company's experimental COVID-19 treatment, Xocova, won emergency approval in Japan on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
Shionogi & Co.’s experimental COVID-19 treatment Xocova won emergency approval in Japan, becoming the third oral treatment available in the country and the first to be developed locally.

Japan’s health ministry authorized the emergency use of the therapy for COVID-19 patients aged 12 years and older after a panel of experts recommended the treatment, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters at a briefing Tuesday. In September, Shionogi said patients given a low dose of Xocova saw their symptoms resolve 24 hours faster than those given a placebo in the late-stage study.

