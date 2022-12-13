  • Criminal offenses by juveniles rose significantly in the spring of 2020, when schools nationwide were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. | GETTY IMAGES
  • Kyodo, Jiji

Juvenile delinquency in Japan increased significantly in the spring of 2020, when schools nationwide were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, creating a sharp contrast with a notable drop in the number of overall criminal offenses, a government report showed Tuesday.

The Justice Ministry said it suspects the 35% year-on-year increase in the number of offenders from ages 14 to 19 investigated in March 2020 was mainly the result of the age group having more opportunities to turn to crime.

The white paper on crime showed the overall number of recognized criminal offenses, including those committed by juveniles, dropped by 3.5% to 32.1% between March and May of 2020 from a year earlier.

