A court on Monday rejected a damages suit filed by the children of Nagasaki atomic bomb survivors seeking eligibility for financial support from the government.

In the suit filed with the Nagasaki District Court, the plaintiffs argued that their parents’ exposure to radiation in the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing had affected their health and that the state’s failure to provide them with aid violated the constitutional guarantee of equality under the law.

It was the first ruling over the radiation impact on survivors’ children, with a similar case in Hiroshima yet to be ruled on. The 28 plaintiffs sought ¥100,000 ($730) each from the government.