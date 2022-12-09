  • A court sentenced a former employee of SoftBank to two years in prison, suspended for four years, and a ¥1 million fine over leaking the company's 5G network information. | AFP-JIJI
    A court sentenced a former employee of SoftBank to two years in prison, suspended for four years, and a ¥1 million fine over leaking the company's 5G network information. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

A court Friday sentenced a former employee of SoftBank to two years in prison, suspended for four years, and a ¥1 million ($7,300) fine over leaking the company’s 5G network technology information to Rakuten Mobile.

The Tokyo District Court convicted Kuniaki Aiba, who had worked at SoftBank Group’s mobile phone service subsidiary but moved to Rakuten.

Aiba was arrested in January last year on suspicion of violating Japan’s unfair competition prevention laws. He had allegedly transferred data related to SoftBank’s 5G technology to his email account. He joined Rakuten Group’s wireless unit soon after leaving SoftBank in December 2019.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW