A court Friday sentenced a former employee of SoftBank to two years in prison, suspended for four years, and a ¥1 million ($7,300) fine over leaking the company’s 5G network technology information to Rakuten Mobile.

The Tokyo District Court convicted Kuniaki Aiba, who had worked at SoftBank Group’s mobile phone service subsidiary but moved to Rakuten.

Aiba was arrested in January last year on suspicion of violating Japan’s unfair competition prevention laws. He had allegedly transferred data related to SoftBank’s 5G technology to his email account. He joined Rakuten Group’s wireless unit soon after leaving SoftBank in December 2019.