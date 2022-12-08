The land ministry said Thursday that it would be difficult to decide by the end of the year whether to approve proposals by Osaka and Nagasaki prefectures to host casino resorts, in a move that could delay their planned openings in 2029 and 2027, respectively.

Osaka and Nagasaki are seeking to host so-called integrated resorts, comprising a large hotel, conference rooms and gambling areas, assuming they are able to gain approval sometime after fall this year and Oct. 1, respectively.

But the screening process has been prolonged with discussions between the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and local governments still underway.