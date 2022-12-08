Japan’s top court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by the Okinawa Prefectural Government to halt landfill work for the relocation of a key U.S. base within the prefecture.

The Supreme Court’s decision upheld lower court rulings in which Okinawa’s cases against the central government were dismissed.

Okinawa had challenged the legality of the then-land minister’s decision to authorize the landfill work to build a replacement facility for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.