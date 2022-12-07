Japan’s memorable performance at the World Cup in Qatar will generate up to ¥16.3 billion ($120 million) in economic effects, according to a recent think tank estimate, with the country’s wins against giants Germany and Spain igniting renewed interest in the sport.

But the estimate by the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, falls short of the ¥21.5 billion in economic effects forecasted for the previous World Cup, in Russia in 2018.

Samurai Blue’s hopes of reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time were crushed after the team lost to Croatia, the runners-up in 2018, in the round of 16 on Monday.